Fisherman's body located in Oconto River

The body of a missing fisherman was found in the Oconto River Sunday morning.

The Oconto County Sheriff's Office says the body of the 38-year-old Little Chute man was found after an extensive search.

On June 1, the Oconto County Sheriff's Office received a report of a missing fisherman in an area south of the dam in Oconto Falls. The call came in about 9:01 p.m.

The Sheriff's Office, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, and Oconto Falls Police, Fire and EMS launched a search.

On June 2, the team conducted a second search of the river, shoreline and islands. The fisherman was found dead in the river, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The fisherman's name was not released.

The Oconto County Sheriff's Office and Brown County Medical Examiner's Office are investigating.