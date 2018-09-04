Fish on the patio due to flooding? No problem for one Wrightstown coffee shop

Flooding continues to impact many in Northeast Wisconsin, including a coffee shop in Wrightstown.

Floodwater with fish comes up to River Coffee and Cream in Wrightstown (WBAY photo)

Thanks to early morning sandbags put in place by village employees, the water never reached inside The River Coffee & Cream in Wrightstown, but the owner says she will still have some cleaning up to do in the future.

“We’ve owned the property for about a year-and-a-half, and we were told it rarely floods, that this is a once in a several decades event. Well, now it’s been twice in four months, so we are talking with the village about working together to put in a berm,” said Deb Tews, owner of The River coffee & Cream. “We had quite a few dead fish to pick up, so we are not looking forward to that again, but this is nothing tragic, so we are not too worried about it.”

Meanwhile, homeowners near Memorial Park just off of Northland Avenue in Appleton are dealing with an overflowing retention pond.

One viewer sent us video of the retention pond overflowing into her backyard last week and again Tuesday morning, coming within 15 feet of her house.

Action 2 News called and emailed Appleton’s Public Works Department to see what can be done about overflowing retention ponds, but we have not heard back from them yet.

