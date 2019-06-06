Fish and chips, tea and pints with mates: Titletown goes British to celebrate Paul McCartney

Break out your Union Jack. A British Invasion has arrived at Titletown for the Paul McCartney concert.

WBAY Photo

On Friday, June 7, Titletown begins its celebration of all things British at 4 p.m.

Anglophiles can get their fish and chips fix at the Titletown Plaza.

Drinks with a View: Old Fashioned Fridays is being held on top of Ariens Hill.

Have a pint with your mates in the Titletown Beer Garden.

Beatles tribute band BritBeat plays at 6 p.m.

There's also an interactive photo booth.

Friday's British Invasion celebration wraps up at 9 p.m.

"We just thought about what are some opportunities and a Beatles tribute band seemed like a great fit for that Friday night for people coming to the concert can enjoy something the night before," says Mallory Steinberg, Programs and Marketing Coordinator.

On Saturday morning, Titletown will serve up English tea and light lunch. Experts from the Brown County Historic Society & Hazelwood Historic House will give a course on traditional tea etiquette. This is at 11 a.m. at Rockwood Terrace.

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., fans can take part in a Wizard Wand Making event.

Registration is required for both events. CLICK HERE to sign up.

"On Saturday we're bringing in a few more English traditions. So we'll have a tea and etiquette at the Rockwood Terrace and also some wizard-inspired wand making. Both of those we ask for registration," Steinberg says.

Paul McCartney takes the stage at 8 p.m. for his first concert at Lambeau Field. CLICK HERE for everything you need to know about the show.

