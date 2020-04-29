Fish and Wildlife Service, DNR investigating after 4 dogs die in focus area of poison investigation

The Wisconsin DNR and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service are investigating a rash of dog and wildlife poisonings in the northern part of the state, and suspect four dogs who died this month may have also been poisoned.

The DNR says two dogs, identified as a lab and a poodle mix, died April 26 in Forest County.

Officials say these deaths mark the third and fourth death within the same month.

According to the US Fish and Wildlife Service, the dogs died while with their owners on public land in Forest County, and died after quickly eating substances placed on and along gravel roads just south of the state border with Michigan.

Two other pet dogs died earlier in the month, while in the Town of Alvin in Forest County, on land owned by the U.S. Forest Service.

Although lab results aren't in yet for the four dogs, officials suspect they're related to an ongoing poisoning investigation.

Authorities say that investigation involves the deaths of nine pet dogs, as well as wildlife, such as raptors, weasels, raccoons, coyotes and wolves, in nearby counties.

Officials add the nine domestic dog deaths have happened in Forest, Marinette and Florence counties, which are the counties being focused on in the investigation.

Pet owners are being encouraged to keep pets on a leash if they're in a northern county, especially since nicer weather is here, and more people may be spending time outside.

A reward is being offered by the U.S Fish and Wildlife Service.

If you have any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, you're asked to contact the Wisconsin DNR Violation hotline, which can be done confidentially, by calling or texting 1-800-TIP-WDNR, or 1-800-847-9367.

The hotline is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.