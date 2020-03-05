First responders, school leaders prepare for mass casualties

First responders from across Northeast Wisconsin gathered in Calumet County Thursday for mass-casualty training.

The training helps responders figure out how to plan, respond and recover after an incident that could leave numerous people injured or dead.

Officials say the situations they trained for Thursday have unpredictable elements, so teamwork and communication will be some of their best tools for saving lives.

"We have to work together as a team. We have to coordinate and communicate. Those communications break down, we certainly have to have a plan," Calumet County Emergency Manager Bernie Sorenson said.

"We have to work on our own plans, we have to keep them updated, we have to make major changes, and these types of exercises are perfect for doing that," he continued.

Many school districts also took part in the training.