First responders change protocol amid COVID-19 pandemic

It's National Public Safety Telecommunicator Week and although they will always answer that 911 call for help, this pandemic has changed first responder protocol.

Before emergency services are dispatched, telecommunicators ask a series of questions to determine if the caller may have COVID-19. Some of the questions the dispatcher will ask include: Do you have a fever? Do you have a new or worsening cough? Do you have shortness of breath? Have you come in contact with a person who had these symptoms or is known to have COVID-19?

Depending on the callers answers, the dispatcher will let emergency first responders know exactly what to expect when they get to the caller's house.

If the dispatcher suspects the caller has COVID-19, EMS clinicians will put on the appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE) which includes a face mask, gloves and glasses.

"The amount of responders will come from a vehicle even if several members will be present, this is an attempt to prevent any crew members from being exposed unnecessarily," said Dr. Steve Stroman, De Pere Fire Rescue medical director.

Unless it is an emergency situation, De Pere Fire Chief Alan Matzke said first responders won't go into the home. Instead, if the person can walk, they will ask them to come outside on their own.

"If they can’t exit on their own, we ask that a family member or someone in the home go outside and make contact with responders to let them know what is going on," said Matzke. "Our responders are going to be very cautious when entering a building until they know exactly what is going on."

The patient will immediately be told to put a mask on.

"Once established the possibility of infection, the patient may be asked to wear a mask, which once again, helps protect our responders," said Stroman.

If the caller is feeling well enough to exit the home on their own, first responders will ask them a few questions to determine if they need to go to the hospital. In an effort to not overwhelm the hospitals, first responders will run through a check list, which includes checking the caller's oxygen levels, taking their temperature and checking their lung capacity.

"For people we think might have virus, but not sick enough to go to the hospital we are trying to keep people away to not spread the illness," said a Green Bay Metro EMT.

If the caller is stable enough to stay home and self-isolate, first responders will leave them with information about COVID-19 and a list of phone numbers just in case they have any questions.

"We don’t want to spread illness if we don’t need to," said a Green Bay Metro EMT.

However, if a patient needs to go to the hospital, first responders will get them their quickly and safely.

"If you or your family member is ill and you need a trip to hospital, contact your health care system first if possible," said Stroman. "If it's so severe that you cannot wait and you require an ambulance, please let our call takers know important details about your condition, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, and our first responders will arrive properly prepared to help you."

"Your first responders in your region are well-trained, well-prepared and ready to meet the needs of our community at this time of crisis," said Matzke. "Please work with your first responders to limit the spread. We need to keep them healthy so they can take care of you."

