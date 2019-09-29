First responders and kids bond at Zip with a Hero event

First responders throughout Northeast Wisconsin are bonding with kids in a new way, zip lining.

It was a nice view from 50 feet up in the air.

"It's funny cause I saw one girl go and then the first responder was going like two times as fast as she was and he bypassed her by a lot," Participant Dawson Kaczmmarek.

N.E.W. Zoo and Adventure Park held its first Zip with a Hero to bridge the gap between first responders and kids.

"We normally see our first responders in the moment that we need them the most, but it's nice to be able to see them and interact with them outside of those moments," Adventure Park Supervisor Nathaniel Wagner said.

"It's something new for all of us and a different way to talk to kids and build relationships that's not always so scary in a squad car out taking calls," Green Bay Police Officer Kamra Allen said.

Allen said it's important for first responders to connect with youth.

"We want kids to know that we're not there to scare them to bring them to jail, to bring parents to jail or bring their friends to jail," Allen said. "We're really there to let them know that we're here to help. We're people too."

For the kids it was great being able to race on the zip line.

"It was pretty scary the first part because we have to walk off a 50 foot tower and like my brain told me not to do that because I'm afraid of heights and it's very spooky," Participant Brady Yager said.