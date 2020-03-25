First responders across Wisconsin turn on lights to show solidarity

Multiple first responder departments across the nation came together Wednesday evening to show solidarity and strength as the country fights the coronavirus pandemic.

Police, fire, and EMS departments opened their doors at 7 p.m. and turned on the emergency lights on their vehicles.

Departments posted on Facebook that the event would show support for those working around the clock in hospitals providing care, as well as those working to find a vaccine, anyone working in the food and grocery industry, truck drivers who are still on the road, as well as everyone still working in the countless other industries to keep the country going.

Community members were also invited to participate in the event, and to turn their porch lights on for about five minutes.