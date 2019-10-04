First man arrested in sex assault kit initiative found not guilty

The first man arrested as result of the Wisconsin Sexual Assault Kit Initiative has been found not guilty at jury trial.

Online court records in the Aaron Heiden case show a jury on Oct. 2 returned not guilty verdicts to counts of 2nd Degree Sexual Assault and 3rd Degree Sexual Assault.

The charges stemmed from an Aug. 2008 sexual assault in what is now Fox Crossing. The sex assault kit sat untested for nearly a decade.

In Feb. 2017, the sexual assault kit was sent to the Wisconsin Crime Lab in Madison as result of the Wisconsin Sexual Assault Kit Initiative. The initiative is an effort to solve sex assault cases from kits that were never submitted for testing. Some of these unsolved cases date back decades.

A criminal complaint said a DNA profile from the test provided a hit for Aaron Heiden.

Heiden was the first person arrested as result of the initiative.

The case will now be dismissed following the not guilty verdicts returned by the jury.

Action 2 News has reached out to the Wisconsin Department of Justice for comment.

The first conviction from the Wisconsin Sex Assault Kit Initiative happened in Waupaca County. In August, a jury found Leroy C. Whittenberger guilty of three counts of Second Degree Sexual Assault.

Whittenberger assaulted a teen in New London in July 2012. The victim's sexual assault kit was tested as part of the Wisconsin Sexual Assault Kit Initiative in 2017.

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul referred to Whittenberger as a "serial sexual offender.

Whittenberger is scheduled for sentencing on Nov. 27.

In July, the state released numbers on Wisconsin Sex Assault Initiative. As of July 31, 1,016 DNA kits had been added to the national database of DNA profiles. That's out of 4,471 tested sex assault kits.

The DOJ has reviewed 1,323 cases and continues to review more.

Thirty-five cases have been referred for possible charges. Some were sent back to the DOJ for prosecution. Others have not resulted in charges.