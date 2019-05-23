First look inside Ashwaubenon's new stadium for baseball, soccer

In a little over a week, Capital Credit Union Park in Ashwaubenon will open its gates for the community.

Rocky Bal Booyah, the mascot of the Green Bay Booyah Northwoods League baseball team (WBAY photo)

It will be the home of Green Bay's Northwoods League baseball team, renamed the Green Bay Booyah during the off-season, and USL League Two soccer team the Green Bay Voyageurs.

Thursday the media was given a first look at the almost-completed $14 million stadium.

On May 31, the Voyageurs will play here for the first time, and the next day, June 1, is opening day for the Booyah.

Contractors worked through the winter months to get the project completed before their home seasons begin.

"They were pouring concrete all winter long. The field came together. The rain that we've had the last couple of weeks hasn't slowed us down, and we're excited to open this thing up next week," Brian Kuklinski, the park's corporate advertising manager, said.

The stadium has the capacity to seat almost 4,000 people for baseball and soccer games.

Park managers say the seating area won't have any bleachers. All ticket holders will have their own seat unless they by a standing room-only ticket.

"No more bleachers. There's over 2,000 fixed seats in the stadium. There's over seven different ways to experience the game: Be in a seat, be in a drink rail, in a standing room-only section," Kuklinski said.

The park also has a team store, and indoor club and suite space which can accommodate up to 500 people and has a rotating menu.

"You'll be able to book it for corporate events, Christmas parties, weddings -- you know, things like that that we can use all winter long. Plus, with the field being artificial, when other fields may not be playable when the weather gets cold, we can still put football, rugby, lacrosse out on the field because we can just clear snow right off of it," Kuklinski touted.

Behind the seating area is a towering view of Lambeau Field.

The park's right outfield wall measures 20 feet, 7 inches -- or 19 feet, 19 inches in recognition of 1919, the founding year of the Green Bay Packers.

Contractors are just a few finishing touches away from being completely done. Kuklinski said they'll be doing some last-minute cosmetic touches and cleanup from construction before the park opens next week.

Managers say they're excited to show off the new venue made not only for sports.

"I'm really excited to show off to the community the events center we build here, not just a baseball facility or a soccer facility but we really want to use this year-round. So to have another event center within the district of Lambeau and the Resch Center and all the other entertainment venues here to offer another opportunity to be used throughout the year," Kuklinski said.