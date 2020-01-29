First female-forward coworking space in Green Bay area

A team of women in Green Bay, looking for a space to work together, network and bounce ideas off each other created a female-forward coworking space.

It’s on Broadway and called The Nest Cowork + Club. It’s a space for entrepreneurs and anyone looking to connect. The network hosts events and programming for entrepreneurs.

It’s also women lifting each other up.

“We just realized that it's this underground community of people and women, wanting and longing for that connection and collaboration, and so we wanted to bring the physical space of that group to life,” said Alex VandeHei, co-founder of the coworking group.

The idea started with a Facebook group, plus a vision the founders wanted to create and now hundreds of female entrepreneurs have a place to network.

"It's so cool. There's very few places where women, and yes guys too, have a place where they can come together, work together and think we've kind of made networking weird and too formal and this is a space where you can network in a really casual and cool environment, it's beautiful,” said Megan Mahlik, a member of The Nest Cowork + Club and Editor/Chief of Life and Culture Magazine.

The concept is to also bring members together and The Nest is looking to collaborate with community sponsors and scholarships.

“We're hoping that we're creating a movement in Green Bay and Northeast Wisconsin that is like no other, where women are worthy and because women rise up, everybody wins,” said VandeHei

VandeHei said it's not just about women but rather everyone together leveling up to their full potential.

