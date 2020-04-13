First UW Health COVID-19 patient receives plasma from recovered person

With no cure for COVID-19, people across the country look for different ways to fight the virus.

UW Health and the UW School of Medicine and Public Health in Madison hope to find answers through the COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma Project.

Gary Dalgaard enjoys some fresh air and sunshine walking into the American Red Cross building. The Sun Prairie man spent more than a month inside of his home battling COVID-19 alongside his wife of 40 years.

"My wife was the first one to be infected, and we were both very fortunate," said Dalgaard. "We didn't get, our symptoms were not very severe."

On Friday with his mask on and his arm out, Dalgaard became the first person recovered from COVID-19 to donate his plasma to UW Health in an effort to help others.

"We know that they've got this superpower of an antibody that is able to effectively neutralize and kill the virus in one person," said Dr. William Hartman, the leading the UW Health COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma Project. "We take that, and we put it into a person who is currently sick with COVID-19 with the hopes that it can neutralize and kill the virus in that person as well."

The hospital joins others across the country in offering the clinical trial.

Since starting two weeks ago, Dr. Hartman says the hotline set up for donors has already received more than 250 calls.

"We just encourage anybody who has the potential to donate the plasma, anyone who has recovered from COVID-19 infection, please go to the American Red Cross and donate that plasma," he said.

Eligible donors must have tested positive for COVID-19. Recovered patients can donate as early as 14 days symptom-free; however, they need to be retested for the virus to confirm it is gone.

UW Hospital gave the first plasma transfusion to a hospitalized COVID-19 patient on Monday.

"There's no Lazarus effect. We don't give the plasma and see an immediate reaction," said Dr. Hartman. "One of the outcomes that we're looking to figure out is, 'What is the timeline once we give convalescent plasma?'"

Dr. Hartman says there is no way to know how long it will take to see results.

For Dalgaard, the opportunity to give back is enough.

"If we could help one person get through this that would be huge," said Dalgaard. "That's what we're after."

The clinical trial is open to donors from around the state. More information about donating plasma for use in this experimental treatment can learn more by calling 608-262-8300 or emailing uwcovid19project@hlsc.wisc.edu.

The American Red Cross has issued this statement about the project:

“We know this is an uncertain and trying time for many across the country as the nation works to respond to this public health crisis. On March 24, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced a new initiative to collect plasma from those who have recovered from this new coronavirus to treat patients with serious or immediately life-threatening COVID-19 infections.

The American Red Cross believes that this effort is necessary and urgent to enable rapid access to potentially lifesaving care for those seriously ill. Historically, convalescent plasma was used as a treatment when new diseases or infections developed quickly, and no treatments or vaccines were available yet.

The Red Cross has been asked by the FDA to help identify prospective donors and manage the distribution of these products to hospitals treating patients in need. Currently, we are collaborating with FDA to develop a process to identify and qualify individuals who have recovered from the virus and have antibodies that may help patients seriously ill with COVID-19 in their recovery. On March 30, we established a new webpage, RedCrossBlood.org/plasma4covid, to help collect prospective donor information. Eligible donors who submit their information will receive an appointment to donate convalescent plasma at a Red Cross or non-Red Cross collection site.

The safety of our staff, donors and ultimate recipients remains our top priority. Only those individuals who have recovered fully from COVID-19 are eligible to donate therapeutic plasma.

We look forward to continuing to work with the FDA and other stakeholders to support this new development in the fight against COVID-19.”