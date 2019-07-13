First Rock the Dock Green Bay spotlights area non-profit organization

Three stages of music plus plenty of food, drinks, and shopping on a pretty day made for an exciting new event Saturday.

“It’s fantastic,” said Dawn Paridiso-Hansen, President and CEO of Compassionate Home Health Care.

The Rock the Dock Green Bay music festival turned out to be everything Paridiso-Hansen could’ve hoped for.

“When I started planning this I literally could close my eyes and could see it all, this is exactly what I saw,” said Paridiso-Hansen.

The event held on the City Deck by the bay wasn’t just about the music. It was also about raising money for Compassionate Home Health Care.

“The people who have to decide between toilet paper and food is a huge problem,” said Paridiso-Hansen.

Paridiso-Hansen’s non-profit organization helps supply people in need with sanitary necessities.

“People with basic cleaning supplies, we all know that that’s the costly part of a budget that food stamps and some of those things do not provide,” said Rene Tomasek, who volunteered at the event with other Old National Bank employees.

People could donate sanitary items at Rock the Dock, plus all food and beverage purchases went in support of the group.

The event wasn’t just a chance to make more people aware of Compassionate Home Health Care. For organizer Pita Kotobalavu, it was an opportunity to bring people together with live music and a desire to make the community better.

“If you bring in all the community to help the non-profit become stronger, will be able to support the community, then it’s worth everything in the world,” said Kotobalavu.

All of the organizers involved had high hopes for their first festival, and hope to host it again in the future.

“We want Green Bay to have something that they can call their own, and this will be it,” said Kotobalavu.

“I think we’re going to rock the dock,” said Paridiso-Hansen.

About 13 bands participated in Rock the Dock.