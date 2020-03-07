First Oshkosh Craft Beer Week kicks off at Bare Bones Brewery

Wisconsin is known for its love of beer. Now Oshkosh is capitalizing on its boom of breweries, creating a new celebration of locally-made beers.

"Oshkosh has always been really into beer, you know, I mean from the beginning,” said Lee Reiherzer, a beer historian. "The city formed its charter in 1853 and in the first newspapers that were published in this city they were filled with beer ads."

Reiherzer, who's published books on the subject, says the industry has been making a comeback in Oshkosh.

"There's four breweries in Oshkosh at this point,” said Reiherzer. “The last time there were four breweries in Oshkosh was 1894, so things have really turned around here."

Now the Oshkosh Convention and Visitors Bureau, or Visit Oshkosh, is taking the public's enthusiasm a step further.

"It is a very exciting day because it's the kickoff of our first annual Oshkosh Craft Beer Week,” said Oshkosh Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Director Amy Albright.

The kickoff event was Bare Bones Brewery’s Annual Winter Beer Fest, which invites breweries from all across the Fox Cities to participate.

"We all get along really well,” said Bare Bones Owner Dan Dringoli.

“We share ideas and pricing and how we can make the industry better."

Dringoli was more than happy to have his brewery’s event be the kick off to Craft Beer Week.

“Well it seemed like it would be a great fit because they (Visit Oshkosh) did the restaurant week and it worked out really well, so it’s great that they’re doing it just for craft beer,” said Dringoli.

But Albright says there's plenty more planned throughout the week with all of Oshkosh's breweries.

"There are new beer releases, there are events, food pairings at different restaurants, we conclude with Hops and Props which is a big event at EAA," said Albright.

The goal is to promote an industry that's already a big benefit to Oshkosh.

“Our local breweries are super fun to hang out at, but many of them bottle beers and market them and you can pick them up at Festival Foods and different grocery stores,” said Albright. “It's just really, really awesome. So craft beer is popular and brings in dollars which is awesome.”

Ultimately the hope is to make Oshkosh a craft beer destination.

"Oh it's great,” said Reiherzer. “I mean, the thing is with a craft beer week like this it's an opportunity for everybody to come together."

"We're still adding to that calendar and we're really excited to just have this be something that grows for years to come,” said Albright.

For information on all the events throughout Craft Beer Week, visit the event’s Facebook page CLICK HERE.

