First Northeast Wisconsin Suicide Prevention Summit held in Kimberly

Dozens of people from across northeast Wisconsin met to discuss suicide prevention in Kimberly on Thursday.

“We need to talk about suicide,” said Center for Suicide Awareness founder and Executive Director Barb Bigalke.

Bigalke was one of the organizers for the first ever Northeast Wisconsin Suicide Prevention Summit.

“If we can talk about it, that’s the start,” said Bigalke. “And let’s work together in preventing suicide instead of it being sort of the stigma of ‘let’s not talk about it and maybe it’ll go away.’”

Speakers covered topics like grieving a suicide-loss, mental health counseling, and prevention.

“This is a topic that isn’t going to go away, it’s not getting much better, so let’s learn so we can do a better job,” said Karla Miller-Flynn, a Kaukauna High School teacher.

Miller-Flynn was among the educators, social workers, law enforcement officers and other affected community members who attended. All of them sharing stories and ideas with one another.

“To find out what’s working for them,” said Miller-Flynn.

“Community bonding, bridging the gaps basically,” said Menasha Police Officer Chris Groeschel, who is on the department’s Crisis Intervention Team (CIT).

Menasha C-I-T officer Chris Groeschel was invited to speak at the event to explain how many law enforcement departments are focusing more on de-escalation when dealing with people in crisis.

“That way you can direct them to getting mental health versus doing the judicial system and having them in the prisons and the jail, get them the help they need to try and keep them from there,” said Groeschel.

For everyone at the summit, that exchange of ideas and education is ideal.

“That’s what CIT is for: crisis intervention team,” said Groeschel. “Community, mental health, all the advocates, all getting together.”

The belief is that teamwork is key to preventing suicide and other mental health issues.

“The thing with suicide is it doesn’t discriminate, it crosses all socioeconomics, all genders,” said Bigalke. “And so everybody really has to be involved in us preventing suicide.”

For anyone who needs support, they can text “HOPELINE” to 741741 to speak with a trained crisis counselor for free.

If you know someone who you believe is in need of immediate crisis assistance, call 911.