Sunday was the first Make Music Day in Green Bay, put on by Mosaic Arts Inc.

It was something Mike and Gerry have missed because of COVID-19.

Being able to do what they love while performing in front of friends and strangers.

"Music is therapeutic,” Artist Mike Garrity said. “It relaxes people, it vows their spirits.”

"I mean I've done some live cast on Facebook and it was okay, but it wasn't the same,” Artist Gerry Sloan said. “It's lovely to be in front of the people again and have the reaction from the people and getting the feedback.”

They are one of many artists who participated in the Make Music Day event.

Executive Director of Mosaic Arts Inc., Silvija Jensen, said Make Music Day originated in France.

It’s celebrated every year in hundreds of communities across the world.

"When you think about everything that happened with COVID-19 and if you remember all of the people going out on their balconies and singing, music is very therapeutic and that is what make music is all about,” Jensen said.

Bands performed at local bars and businesses.

Performances were also streamed online.

This was the first year Make Music Day was held in Green Bay, but Mosaic Arts Inc. plans to make it an annual celebration.

"It's really great to bring people in and see that people really want to hang out, hear some music and have some fun” Sloan said.