First 3 acts announced for State Fair Main Stage

State Fair officials announced the first three Main Stage shows for this year's event in West Allis on Saturday.

Fair officials say Christian rock band Skillet will perform on opening night of the Fair, which is Thursday, August sixth.

That show will be opened by Colton Dixon and Ledger at 7:30 p.m.

Dixon finished in the Top 10 during the eleventh season of American Idol.

Ledger is the solo alternative rock project of Skillet drummer Jed Ledger.

On August seventh, Chris Young, a Grammy and ACM nominated singer, will perform at 7:30 p.m.

An opening act for Young has yet to be announced.

The Beach Boys will perform on Saturday, August 15th at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets for all shows will go on sale starting at 9 a.m. on Friday, January 31st.

All tickets for the Main Stage also include fair admission, if they're bough before entering the Fair Park.

The State Fair will run through Sunday, August 16th.

