Fireworks and light show in Green Bay to honor local heroes of pandemic

A Green Bay company is putting on a "drive-in" fireworks and light show on May 30 honoring local heroes during the coronavirus pandemic.

DTG Pyrotechnics & Special FX describes it as a "pyro-musical" and the first drone show in the city.

It will be held at Bay Beach Amusement Park. Tentatively it's planned for 9 p.m. or dusk.

People will be asked to stay in their cars to watch the show and listen to broadcast audio. DTG is working on providing a livestream of the event for people whose view of the show is limited or people who want to watch the show from home.

The theme of the program is honoring front-line workers like health care, law enforcement, fire and EMS, truck drivers and grocers.

"Many sacrifices have been made by all, but this group of people have stepped up to the challenge during unprecedented times and are the strength behind keeping the public moving and healthy. They deserve our utmost respect and showing of love," DTG president/CEO Dion Diehl wrote in a statement.

DTG has put on fireworks at events, including EAA AirVenture every year since 2010.

DTG says it is looking for sponsors for the May 30 event.