Firefighters say unattended candle likely sparked Town of Neenah blaze

A candle is believed to have sparked a house fire in the Town of Neenah Monday night.

At 8 p.m., the Town of Neenah Fire Department was called to the 900 block of Terra Cotta Drive. They arrived to find smoke and flames coming from "multiple sides" of the second story of the home.

Town of Neenah and Fox Crossing firefighters fought the fire.

No one was hurt. An occupant and three dogs escaped the home before firefighters arrived at the scene.

"After initial investigation, the cause of the fire appears to have been a candle left unattended," says Capt. Daniel Koland, Town of Neenah Fire Department.

Investigators do not suspect foul play.

The cost of damage is estimated at $100,000.

The National Fire Prevention Association says people should keep candles at least 12 inches from anything that can burn.

Remember to blow out all candles when you leave a room or go to bed.

