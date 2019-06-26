Firefighters recover teen from Kaukauna pond, condition not released

Kaukauna firefighters say they recovered a 13-year-old boy from a pond late Tuesday night.

Emergency crews were called to find a missing teen just before 10:00 p.m. Tuesday, at the Lamplight Apartments on Lamp Lighter Drive.

Kaukauna firefighters say they were told a group of kids had been playing in and around a pond near the apartments when the 13-year-old disappeared.

Kaukauna and Vandenbroek firefighters searched the water, while police officers searched the area around the apartments.

Firefighters say they were able to recover the teen from the water, and he was taken to a hospital, but his condition is not being released.

More details are expected to come out today.