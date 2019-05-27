Firefighters push physical and emotional strength to honor Mitch Lundgaard

Dozens of Fox Valley residents spent Memorial Day completing a grueling test of physical and mental strength in honor of the fallen.

Participants take on the Murph Challenge in Kaukauna. (WBAY Photo)

It's called the Murph Challenge. The challenge is named for Navy Seal Lt. Michael Murphy, who was killed in Afghanistan in 2005.

Kaukauna's Murph Challenge also honored fallen Appleton firefighter Mitch Lundgaard.

This is the scene at the Murph: The American flag waving in the breeze, hands over hearts, dozens pausing to salute the heroes who've given their lives to give us freedom.

"Just being a combat veteran myself, I just know the sacrifices service members make, and their family members," says Tony Wong, De Pere. "But for this, it's all about the people who didn't come back home."

Army veteran Tony Wong makes it an annual tradition to spend his Memorial Day completing the Murph Challenge. It supports a scholarship foundation in honor of Lt. Michael Murphy.

Murphy was known for his rigorous workouts.

"The Murph itself, it's a one-mile run, 100 pull ups, 200 push ups, 300 air squats and you finish with a mile run," says Brandon Barker, owner of Big Impact Fitness and Crossfit Fox Valley.

Many participants chose to wear a weighted vest. It's meant to humble the Murph challengers.

The Murph Challenge took on additional meaning this year as competitors honored fallen Appleton firefighter Mitch Lundgaard.

Lundgaard's workout included endurance exercises known as "man makers." When he answered the call to help with a medical emergency at Valley Transit on May 15, he was halfway through his set of 50 man makers.

Lundgaard was shot and killed while responding to that call.

His firefighter brothers decided to finish what Mitch started that day and complete the other half of his workout.

They call themselves the Mitch Makers.

"It's fantastic. I'm typically not the most emotional guy in the world, but people come up to you they want to just say their sorry, and you just continually get choked up," said Lt. Greg Cullen, Appleton Fire Department. "It's been good."

Appleton and Town of Harrison firefighters took on the Murph for Mitch.

"It's amazing how people have stepped up, just to help out," Lt. Cullen says.

The effort was coordinated in a matter of days. Brandon Barker, owner of Big Impact Fitness and Crossfit Fox Valley, helped bring it all together.

"When I set out to start the whole fitness thing, I call it Big Impact Fitness, and it sounds super cliche but it was to make a big impact not just in the fitness community but in the community in general," Barker says.

Participant Ryan Wockenfus says, "There's probably a lot of events going on today in the Fox Valley, so to have that connected to what we know here at Big Impact, and to have them here, have their presence, I think it just makes it that much more special."

Raffles and money raised will be donated to Mitch Lundgaard's wife and three children.

"It was such a sad, sad event that happened, but as a result, the support and how the community has all come together, it's really incredible to see," Cullen said.

