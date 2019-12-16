Firefighters issue caution after five hurt, two seriously, in separate garage and workshop fires

Green Bay Metro firefighters are issuing an alert, asking people to be extra cautious in their garages and workshops.

Green Bay Metro Fire Dept. on the scene of a garage fire on S. Broadway, where a 911 caller reported a man on fire on Dec. 11, 2019 (WBAY photo)

In the last month and a half, the department has responded to five garage or workshop fires, including one on South Broadway in Green Bay Wednesday, December 11.

In all the fires, several people have been injured, two of them seriously.

Firefighters are urging people to take a few extra steps to prevent more of these fires and injuries.

That fire on Broadway, still under investigation by the fire marshal's office, injured two people. One person had minor injuries, but a man was severely burned and ended up in the hospital with significant injuries.

He was one of two people Green Bay Metro Fire Lt. Shauna Walesh says have ended up in burn centers after garage and workshop fires since November first.

A total of three people received minor injuries in those five fires.

"These fires are common, but it's uncommon to see so many in a row," says Walesh.

She says the fires are not connected in any way and are spread out across Green Bay and Allouez, but firefighters want people on alert.

They say all five fires could have been prevented.

"It just is taking some tips as in keeping your workspace, your garage tidy of debris, anything that's flammable," explains Walesh.

Garages are often full of flammable things, and Walesh suggests removing oily or gas-soaked rags, rugs or tarps, keeping gas cans sealed and stored away from heat sources, refilling snow blowers or equipment outdoors and unplugging space heaters when they're not being used.

She says these are also good places for heat alarms that sense when temperatures rise.

"They shouldn't be used on their own, however, along with a smoke alarm detection system, heat alarms or heat detection systems should be installed in areas like in your garages, furnaces, attics, areas where furnaces would probably give off a false reading," she says.

As a general guideline, Walesh says any fire bigger than the size of a Kleenex box is safest handled by the fire department.