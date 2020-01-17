Firefighters battling blaze at Oconto home

Crews are fighting a house fire in Oconto.

The scene is located on Fabry Street.

Action 2 News reporter Aisha Morales is at the scene. She says there is a lot of smoke coming from the home. She's seen fire trucks, ambulances, police and Wisconsin Public Service personnel.

BREAKING: We're at the scene of a house fire in Oconto (Fabry St.). Live updates as we gather information this morning on #Action2NewsThisMorning. @WBAY pic.twitter.com/R3uPK5SPTt — Aisha Morales (@AishaLMorales) January 17, 2020

The call came in about 3 a.m.

Crews have been fighting the fire in frigid conditions. The National Weather Service shows a -7 temperature in Oconto.

We're still waiting to talk to officials and get more information about the fire.

Aisha Morales will have live updates on Action 2 News This Morning.

