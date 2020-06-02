Firefighters battle "major fire" at old Fond du Lac casket company building

Fond du Lac firefighters are battling what they call a "major fire" at an historic building in the city.

The scene is at the former Northern Casket Company building at 16 N. Brooke St. The building is listed as an historic property on the Wisconsin Historical Society website.

The Fond du Lac Fire Department says Brooke St is closed between Division and Western.

Video posted on the Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue Facebook page shows flames engulfing the building, which dates back to 1919.

"There are few factory buildings that are as intact and well preserved as this one. Some of the window units have been changed but there is little other alteration. As such, it can provide important information on factory design and construction from the early twentieth century era," reads the Wisconsin Historical Society listing on the building.

The fire department says the building is abandoned.

We don't yet know how the fire started.


