Firefighters around Wisconsin cover for Todd Mahoney Funeral Service

Firefighter Todd Mahoney was laid to rest Sunday evening after found unresponsive during the Ironman Triathlon swimming portion a week prior.

Mahoney was the second person to die from the Triathlon.

The Funeral Service was held for family and coworkers. Because of this, around 20 Fire Departments around Wisconsin staffed the Madison Fire Department so colleagues could pay tribute. This included firefighters from Green Bay, Oshkosh, Fond du Lac, and Appleton.

Fond du Lac Chief Pete O’Leary explains: “When something like this tragedy comes, you know that spending time with your firefighter family is important as well. With it being father's day… word went out that they needed help, and Wisconsin delivered. It was a great thing to see in our fire service."

The Madison fire crews took over for firefighters in the Brown County area after Appleton’s Mitch Lundgaard’s funeral last month.

Appleton Firefighter Jake Kirchner says: “That is the fire service. When there's a call, whether it's in your own community or somebody else's, that's what we do. That's who we are. It's kind of fresh in Appleton, but regardless of that incident, we'd still be here today doing what we do. Because that's the brotherhood, that's exactly what we signed on for.”