Firefighter hurt during blaze that destroyed Wisconsin home

A Wisconsin firefighter is injured after working a house fire in the Town of Beloit that destroyed a home and left a family displaced.

No other injures were reported during the Saturday morning blaze and the firefighter's condition isn't immediately known.

WMTV-TV reports that fire crews from four agencies responded to the scene at the Rockvale Mobile Home Park and spent three hours trying to extinguish the flames and hotspots.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

