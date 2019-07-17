Fire stations distribute Mitch Lundgaard memorial clothing Saturday

The Appleton Fire Department is preparing to distribute memorial apparel to honor fallen firefighter Mitch Lundgaard.

People who ordered T-shirts and sweatshirts can pick them up at Appleton fire stations 1 and 2 this Saturday between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m.

Your receipt will tell you which station you should go to.

All the profits from the sale of the apparel is going to Lundgaard's family.

Mitch Lundgaard was fatally shot after responding to a drug overdose at the Appleton Transit Center in May. The patient didn't want to go to a hospital and pulled a gun on police and first responders.

Lundgaard was posthumously promoted to the rank of driver-engineer.

The fire stations won't be open for tours or visitors on Saturday because of the expected traffic.