Fire inside a duplex in Green Bay forces three people out of the home

Green Bay Metro Fire Department is investigating a fire that happened inside a duplex on the 2300 block of Basten Street Sunday evening. Three people were forced out of their home for the night.

Fire officials said once crews arrived on scene they found a fire in the front wall of the duplex. The people inside has removed burning material from inside the wall before firefighters arrived.

Crews opened the wall on the first floor and ceiling in the basement to put the fire out.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.