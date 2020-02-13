Fire in animal enclosure spreads to Appleton home

The Appleton Fire Department says a house fire on W. Pine St. Thursday morning apparently started in an animal enclosure outside the home.

The fire department was called just before 11 a.m. and found the fire burning at the back of the house. It took about an hour to bring it under control.

Everyone in the house got outside and all of the animals were removed. There were no injuries.

There was "considerable" damage from the smoke and flames, especially to the second floor of the home, the fire department said.

Firefighters say the fire spread from the animal enclosure to the attic and second floor.

How the fire started is still under investigation.

The fire department is also reminding the public to make sure they have working smoke detectors to give themselves more warning to get out before a fire spreads.