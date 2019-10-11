Fire engulfs several buildings on Kiel property

Firefighters battled fires that engulfed several buildings on a property in Kiel overnight.

At 11:28 p.m., the Kiel Fire Department was called to a report of a barn fire at 10106 Rabe Road.

Firefighters arrived to find a barn, large machinery shed and two garages on fire.

All of the buildings were used for storage of vehicles and machinery. No people or animals were hurt.

Crews were able to prevent the fire from spreading to a house on the property.

Departments from four different counties responded to help fight the fires. Mutual aid was needed due to the size of the buildings and distance to haul water, according to the Kiel Fire Department.

The Manitowoc County Fire Investigation Unit and the Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office are investigating the fires.