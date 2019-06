Fire engulfed a train depot in the Marinette County community of Pembine Monday.

The building was the Union Depot. It dates back to 1887, according to The History of Pembine.

Pembine resident Zac McIntyre posted video on Facebook showing intense flames and dark smoke.

US 141 closed to traffic at about 10:43 a.m. The highway was closed in both directions between US 8 westbound and County R. All lanes re-opened at 12:04 p.m.