Fire engulfs home in Kaukauna

Fire caused "extensive damage" at a home in Kaukauna early Monday.

The Kaukauna Fire Department estimates the damage total at $55,000.

At about 3:25 a.m., the Kaukauna Fire Department was called to 317 Dixon Street.

"Flames had engulfed two sides of the building when the fire department arrived. Fire crews knocked down the fire with hose lines attacking from both sides of the home," reads a statement from the fire department.

One person was home at the time the fire started. That person left the area before firefighters arrived on scene. The person later returned.

"Extensive fire damage was present to both floors of the home," says Kaukauna Fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

