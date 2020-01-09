Fire engulfs garage in Kaukauna

Fire that started near a wood-burning stove engulfed a garage in Kaukauna Wednesday night.

The garage is considered a "total loss," according to the Kaukauna Fire Department.

Shortly after 9 p.m., firefighters were called to a residence in the 800 block of DeLanglade Street. A detached garage was in flames. The roof had collapsed.

The owners were able to move a vehicle and tractor before the roof gave out.

The Kaukauna Fire Department says the fire started near a wood-burning stove used to heat the garage.

The estimated cost of damage is $55,000.

