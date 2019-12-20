Fire engulfs Ripon home

Ripon firefighters are battling a large house fire Friday afternoon on Cork Street Road.

The fire department tells us firefighters were initially told people were trapped inside the two-story home, but everyone got out safely.

The house was engulfed before firefighters were on the scene.

Firefighters have had issues with the water supply in the rural location and concerns about ammunition that was stored on the property.

