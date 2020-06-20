Fire displaces residents at Menasha apartment building

Police say multiple people are displaced following a fire in Menasha early Saturday morning.

According to Menasha Police, members of the Neenah and Menasha Fire Rescue were called to Elizabeth Court Apartments, located on the 900 block of Sixth Street, for the report of a fire.

When they arrived, crews found heavy smoke coming from the basement, but were then able to control the fire.

Police say they believe all of the residents are safe, however they have been displaced from the building.

At this time, police add the Red Cross is helping the residents with temporary housing needs.