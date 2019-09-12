Fire discovered behind Walgreens sign

Green Bay firefighters responded to a report of a fire at Walgreens on the city's west side Thursday night.

Fire crews answering the call at 9 p.m. saw smoke coming from the sign above the entrance to the store at W. Mason and Oneida streets. When they got up there to open the wall, they found a fire burning behind the sign.

Once power to the sign was cut off, the fire was put out with a single hose line, Green Bay Metro Fire Department says.

Fire crews were outside the store for 45 minutes making sure the fire hadn't spread and there were no hot spots.

Damage is estimated at $5,000.