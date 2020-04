Some trucks were damaged in an overnight shed fire in Hobart.

Fire destroys large shed in Hobart. April 29, 2020. (WBAY Photo)

At about midnight, Hobart firefighters were called to the 400 block of South County Line Rd.

Crews arrived on scene to find a large shed in flames.

Hose lines were set up to protect a propane tank and a nearby home.

Two trucks were damaged in the fire

There are no reports of injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.