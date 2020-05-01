Fire destroys Town of Peshtigo garage

A pet cat died in an April 30 fire at a home in the Town of Peshtigo.

The Town of Peshtigo Fire Department posted images of intense flames on Facebook.

At about 6:30 p.m., the department was called to a garage fire at a home on Dahl Rd. The building went up in flames and the fire was extending to the attached home.

Mutual aid was called to the scene to help fight the large fire.

The garage was destroyed. The home sustained minor damage.

There were no reports of human injuries.

A pet cat passed away.

Crews were on scene until about 9:15 p.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.