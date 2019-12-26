Fire destroys Harrison home on Christmas night

Fire destroyed a home in Calumet County Christmas night.

WBAY Photo

At about 10:17 p.m., Harrison Fire Rescue was called to a home on Lake Shore Dr. Heavy smoke and flames were coming out of the roof.

The homeowners and family they were hosting for Christmas escaped the fire without injury.

Harrison's Fire Chief says due to the home's location, firefighters had to pump water from locations up the road. They also used water from Stockbridge Harbor.

Firefighters cleared the scene early Thursday morning.

The following departments helped Harrison at the scene: Town of Buchanan, Forest Junction, Brillion, Stockbridge, Hilbert, Chilton, Hollandtown, New Holstein, Potter, and Calumet Count Investigator.