Fire destroys Fond du Lac car dealership

Photo: Fond du Lac Fire Rescue
Posted:  | 
Updated: Mon 5:12 AM, Feb 17, 2020

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Fire destroyed a car dealership in Fond du Lac Sunday night.

At about 9 p.m., Fond du Lac Fire Rescue was called to Auto Mart Sales & Service at 530 VanDyne Rd.

Firefighters arrived to find the building on fire. Several cars out front were ablaze.

"The fire caused extensive damage and due to the heavy fire load inside, the building is a total loss," reads a statement from Fond du Lac Fire Rescue.

There were no reports of injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Action 2 News This Morning will have live reports from the scene.

 