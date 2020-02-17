Fire destroys Fond du Lac car dealership

Fire destroyed a car dealership in Fond du Lac Sunday night.

At about 9 p.m., Fond du Lac Fire Rescue was called to Auto Mart Sales & Service at 530 VanDyne Rd.

Firefighters arrived to find the building on fire. Several cars out front were ablaze.

"The fire caused extensive damage and due to the heavy fire load inside, the building is a total loss," reads a statement from Fond du Lac Fire Rescue.

Update at 10:16 pm.

Bulk of the fire has been knocked down. Fire crews will be on scene for quite awhile due to the heavy fire load inside the structure. The gas and electric services have been secured by Alliant Energy. As of now, no injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/ETiR2pQ6ZG — Fond du Lac Fire (@fdlfire) February 17, 2020

There were no reports of injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Action 2 News This Morning will have live reports from the scene.