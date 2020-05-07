Fire destroys De Pere home

De Pere Fire Rescue says a fire destroyed a house Wednesday night.

Fire crews were called to the home on Jordan Road at the intersection with Saddlebrook Lane just before 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 6.

The first firefighters on scene found heavy flames and smoke coming from the roof.

One adult was home and was able to escape with minor injuries which were treated at the scene.

Ashwaubenon Public Safety, Lawrence Fire, Bellevue Fire, Ledgeview Fire, Green Bay Metro Fire, and Greenleaf Fire all helped De Pere Fire Rescue.

No one was hurt.

The Brown County fire investigation team is helping look for the cause of the fire.