Fire damages apartment in Green Bay's Monroe Plaza

There are no reports of injuries after a fire at the Monroe Plaza apartments in downtown Green Bay.

The Green Bay Metro Fire Department tells Action 2 News crews quickly put out fire on a stove and in some cabinets in one of the apartments on the 10th floor.

It took about 10 minutes to extinguish the fire, and another 30 to ventilate the building.

Tenants--with the exception of the person in the fire-damaged unit--were able to remain in their apartments.

The fire department estimates the cost of damage to be $15,000.

The American Red Cross is helping the displaced resident.

Crews were called to the affordable housing complex at about 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.