Fire damages Shawano apartment

A piece of furniture caught fire, forcing a Shawano apartment building to be evacuated Friday evening.

Shawano police tell Action 2 News smoke from an 8-unit apartment building at 120 S. Andrews St. was reported at 5:41 p.m.

The first police officer on the scene saw smoke and flames. Firefighters arrived and contained the fire to the one apartment.

Tenants in the other seven apartments were allowed back, but the occupants of the apartment with the fire had to find other arrangements.

What started the fire in the furniture is under investigation.

No one was injured during the fire or the evacuation.