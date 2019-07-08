Fire damages Appleton duplex

Appleton firefighters say a fire late Sunday night damaged a duplex on the city's south side.

Smoke was reported coming from the home on East McKinley Street just before 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

The first arriving unit reported heavy smoke and fire coming from the back of both floors of the two-story duplex home.

Firefighters say they quickly had the fire out, limiting most of the damage to upper unit, with some water damage in the lower unit.

No one was home at the time and no one was hurt.

The duplex can't be lived in because of the fire damage. The people who were living there are now staying with family.