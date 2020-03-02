Fire chief says 30-foot flames engulfed De Pere garage

Towering flames engulfed a garage in De Pere early Monday morning.

WBAY Photo

The garage is considered a loss, according to the De Pere Fire Department.

At about 2:46 a.m., De Pere firefighters responded to an address on N. Adams Street off Ridgeway Boulevard and Webster Avenue.

Crews arrived to find a two-stall detached garage in flames. De Pere's fire chief said the flames were about 30-feet high. Trees were also in flames.

"The garage was stocked with vehicles tools and anything else you keep in a garage," says Chief Alan Matzke. "It was burnt through the roof. Trees were all on fire in the back yard, flames were probably about 30 feet in the air."

Firefighters evacuated nearby homes out of concern the fire would spread.

It took crews about 20 minutes to put out the flames. They continued working on hot spots.

Flames were close to power lines, and Wisconsin Public Service was called in to make sure there was no damage to those lines.

Neighbors had seen the flames and called 911. They also alerted the people in the home. Two adults escaped without harm. There are no reports of injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The Brown County Fire Investigation team will assist De Pere Fire.