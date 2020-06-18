Fire causes extensive damage to second floor of Fond du Lac home

A Fond du Lac family is getting help from the Red Cross after their home was heavily damaged by a fire Thursday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to a report of smoke coming from the roof of the two-story home on Sunset Circle just after 4 P.M.

Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue says the fire caused extensive damage to the second floor of the house and attic space, and there was minor damage to the first floor and basement.

The people inside the house got out safely, but one person was taken to a hospital for medical evaluation.

The cause of the fire wasn't immediately known.

The fire department says the home is uninhabitable.

Firefighters will canvass the neighborhood, offering to check smoke detectors and provide information about fire safety.