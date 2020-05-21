Fire causes extensive damage to Fond du Lac home

A fire caused extensive damage to a two-story house in Fond du Lac Thursday.

According to the fire department, Fire and Rescue was dispatched to a home on Central Ave. just before noon.

No one was inside the house, and no one was hurt putting out the fire.

Off-duty firefighters were brought in to help at the fire scene or make sure other parts of the city were covered.

North Fond du Lac Ambulance also helped. It responded to an unrelated medical emergency in the city while Fire and Rescue was occupied at the Central Ave. fire.

Fire investigators don't know yet what started it but said at this time there's no reason to believe the fire's origin is suspicious.

