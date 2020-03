Fond du Lac firefighters are investigating a fire that caused "extensive damage" to a duplex overnight.

At about 2:55 a.m., firefighters were called to a report of a fire at 241 N. Military Rd. Crews arrived to find "heavy fire conditions" at the two-story wood frame duplex. Video shows flames shooting out of the home.

No one was living in the duplex at the time, according to the owner.

There are no reports of injuries.