Fire causes estimated $250K in damage at Green Bay paper facility

A fire at a Green Bay paper converting facility caused an estimated quarter-of-a-million dollars in damage Tuesday night.

At about 10 p.m., Green Bay Metro Firefighters were called to a fire at Sofidel America, 2200 Larsen Road.

"Upon arrival crews found a large portion of the approximately 1,000,000 square foot warehouse heavily charged with smoke," reads a statement from Battalion Chief Tony Piontek.

Firefighters found fire in a paper converting machine. They put it out and started the ventilation process.

The building was evacuated and there were no reports of injuries. The fire department says the company has an evacuation plan for emergencies.

Piontek says crews were on scene for an extended period of time due to the size of the building.

The fire department says the cause of the fire is a "malfunction of operating machinery."

The estimated cost of damage is $250,000, according to the Green Bay Metro Fire Department.