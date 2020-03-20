Fire causes $80,000 damage to Allouez home

Three people in the Green Bay suburb of Allouez were forced out of their home by a fire Friday afternoon.

The Green Bay Metro Fire Department responded to the 300-block of Terraview Drive and found smoke coming from the single-family home. Smoke was especially heavy in the basement, where the fire apparently started.

The fire marshal's office is investigating what caused it.

The fire department says there was heavy damage to the basement and first floor plus smoke damage throughout the house. Damage was estimated at $80,000.

No one was hurt, but the people living there will need to find another place to stay for now. They're receiving help from the American Red Cross.